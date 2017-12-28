Where’s Cardi B?? Well Known Thotty Albino Hooker Celina Says She’s Carrying Offset’s Trap Seed
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
IG Thot Celina Powell Says Offset Knocked Her UP
Welp, this has escalated quickly. A known IG thot by the name of Celina is claiming to be carrying Offset’s kid. Offset is obviously engaged to Cardi B and the couple is fresh off a separate “cheating” scandal, after someone reportedly hacked into Offset’s iCloud, exposing a video of him and a naked woman from a few months ago.
Anywho, Celina claims this is her ultrasound photo and Offset is really the daddy…
A few months back, Celina posted up “evidence” of hanging with Offset and The Migos while they toured. She even taunted Cardi B in the posts.
Ahhh, but the story gets even more convoluted and involves the infamous DJ Akamiks? Hit the flip to see more.