WAGS Atlanta: Kesha Norman Speaks On Family & The ‘A-Team’ Clique On The New Show

Kesha Norman Speaks On “WAGS Atlanta”

There’s a bevy of baller wife beauties coming to E! January 3 and one of them wants you to meet the real her. Kesha Norman is a businesswoman who owned her first boutique in a ritzy Houston area at the tender age of 23. She’s now a mother with a penchant for excellence and the wife of C.J. Mosley.

On E!’s introduction to the 9 new southern belles of WAGS Atlanta, viewers will see Kesha stand by her husband’s side as he’s examined for possible symptoms of CTE. That’s not all, however, according to Kesha herself, you’ll see her hubby and the other WAGS husbands be hands-on and tell their stories themselves.

Below she tells Bossip all about what you can expect from this peach-driven look at wives and girlfriends of athletes, and dishes on the A-Team that will surely dominate this season.

What’s it like being a WAG?

“Everyday life—I think that’s a little bit of what we’re trying to give to the audience, the realness. You get the luxury life, you do get the perks of having access to certain things but the reality is we function like a normal house. And it’s a little bit more difficult because we have to pick up and move Depending on where we have to go, we have to make it home. So you do have to have that sense of womanhood about you and empowerment where you can make home anywhere. Home is where your family is and you have to be able to make that comfortable for your man, for your children, everything has to function as a normal family. Sometimes that gets a little difficult. For us, we try to give the reality of what we go through on a day to day, where we try to make it normal for our child which is the biggest thing.

Tell us about WAGS Atlanta.

“It’s a lot of women on the show, tons of different dynamics. Six of us are in a relationship—four married, two in live-in relationships and the other three are single. It gives you a wide range of how all women deal with life. It was different dynamics, our biggest discrepancy the whole season is getting everyone to understand and to relate to every women’s story.

Getting everyone to respect each other and take value of us as women no matter how our situation played out, I think that was our biggest challenge this season just trying to gain that and the seniority of it all.”

Are there cliques on WAGS Atlanta?

“It’s definitely cliques, we’re the A-team! You’re gonna see me more with Telli, Kierra and Kaylin. The other cliques went a different route for whatever reason but we’re differently cliqued up because we can relate differently and we’re all over the place. It’s not just wives click with the wives and girlfriends with the girlfriends. The single girls do stick together, so the ones who are single you will find them together a lot.We’re definitely cliquish based on our personalities and that’s just the reality of it.”

What makes WAGS Atlanta different than the other seasons?

“The best thing we bring is family, our men are HUGE on this show. They really have a bromance that is super authentic and it brings so much from a male’s perspective and a woman’s perspective. On a WAGS Atlanta you actually see not just, ‘Oh my God, every girl wants to be married,’ you actually see our struggle from a woman’s perspective and from a man’s perspective. You see an athlete might say, ‘Just a second here because I’m about to share half” and then from a woman’s point you see, ‘I’ve given you all of me and I’ve sacrificed my life for you.’ You get to see two dynamics come together and make a happy ending. We really give you the behind the scenes of what we go through on all aspects from the woman, the kids and the man.”

Don’t miss the series premiere of WAGS Atlanta Wednesday, January 3 at 10|9c on E!

