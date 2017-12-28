Hi Haters: Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fans Criticizing Her Tummy Full Of Tristan Workouts
Khloe Kardashian knows you think she works out too much and she’s got something to say about it. The pregnant reality star who’s 6-months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby recently responded to a fan who dared criticizing her knocked up workouts.
“I don’t understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby,” wrote a fan.
“No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so,” responded Khloe.
She also added a message to the social media physicians;
Sit down haters!
