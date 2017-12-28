Hi Haters: Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fans Criticizing Her Tummy Full Of Tristan Workouts

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Photographer Group / Splash News

Sit down haters…

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Workout Critics

Khloe Kardashian knows you think she works out too much and she’s got something to say about it. The pregnant reality star who’s 6-months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby recently responded to a fan who dared criticizing her knocked up workouts.

“I don’t understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby,” wrote a fan.

“No it cannot! My doctor has instructed me to do so,” responded Khloe.

She also added a message to the social media physicians;

Sit down haters!

See what else Khloe has to say about her pregnancy workouts on the flip.

