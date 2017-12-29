Well That’s Awkward…And Rude: Jalen Rose Hints All Men CHEAT In Front Of His Swirly Co-Work Bae Molly Qerim

Jalen Rose Hints To GF “All Men Cheat”?

Jalen Rose started to talk about contracts in this clip from First Take but does it look like he was taking shots at his GF towards the end? He says “people are only as faithful as their options…”, that’s when Molly cuts in “don’t get yourself in trouble Jalen” and he fired back “true story”.

Jalen and Molly have be co-working and coupled up for over a year now.

Must see tv!! @JalenRose just said ppl are only as faithful as their options. And @MollyQerim face is priceless lmao.bruh in the doghouse tonight #espn #FirstTake pic.twitter.com/KtbP63KC0H — Mike (@MikeCapitol) December 27, 2017

Hmmm, what’s going on behind Jalen and Molly’s close doors…we wonder. Jalen seems to feed into the “joke” on twitter.