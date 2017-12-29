Regrets? LeToya Luckett Expresses Post-Wedding Woes After Jumping The Broom With Tommicus

It’s only be a couple of weeks since LeToya Luckett jumped the broom with husband Tommicus. They two were engaged over the summer after just a few months of dating. Since then, she’s been sharing details and photos from their honeymoon and her “new” life.

Yesterday, the singer offered her long-winded thoughts on trusting in her new journey. Could she be having regrets?

If I can be honest, As much as I pray & claim to be a “ leave it in Gods hands” believer, I struggle with worry. Am I the only one? 🤷🏽‍♀️ I pray & then worry. Still waiting for that to make sense🤔 anyhoo! Today, God woke me up around 5 am and put one word on my heart…” TRUST!” He reminded me that he has me EXACTLY where he wants me. I’ve often struggled with the “what’s next” instead of living in the NOW.

I’m sure I’ve missed so many beautiful moments looking past the beauty of NOW. Worrying about tomorrow instead of being thankful for today & the fact that God saw fit to allow me to even see another day. I think this comes from past hurts & feeling like I missed out or wanting to do more or feeling like I should be further in life. DON’T BELIEVE THAT LIE MY FRIENDS!!! You’re GOOD! God has you right in the palm of his hands. No matter the storm, no matter what it looks like RIGHT NOW , find the light in your load. When I say “load”, if it feels heavy know that you can go to God in prayer and hand it right on over to him! Kick the worry! That’s the whole point of prayer. I feel so grateful to Jesus for the sacrifice that he made for my sins!! He made it so that I could come boldly & confidently before God in prayer & have a one on one relationship with him. I’m beyond grateful!

As I recently walked into this new chapter of my life as a Wife & a mother-in-Love of a beautiful little girl- the worry began to knock at my front door. Am I built for this? I’ve never been a mommy. My cooking skills are so ,so. My fresh smoothie game is aaiiiight. So I gotta share…everything? Will he still love me if? These are all the thoughts that started to flood my mind 😫 overwhelmed with worry instead of seeing the blessing that God had actually givin me far & beyond what I’ve prayed for all of these years.