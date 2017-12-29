Caught Creepin? Guess Which Basketball Wife Just Outed Her Dirty Doggin’ Hubby On Social Media

Here we go again…

Basketball Wife Blasts Her Husband

A “Basketball Wife” whose hubby has been accused of cheating in the past is putting her scandalous spouse on blast again. If you can recall back to season 3, Draya’s blackeye recipient Sundy Carter said that Brandi Maxiell’s husband Jason Maxiell was serially smashing groupies.

Now Brandi’s outing Jason seemingly for creeping in front of the world.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

The fed-up reality star who was brought back briefly on season 6, exposed Jason for having a private page where he apparently is up to some secret shenanigans.

“Everyone go follow my f***d up husband,” wrote Brandi in a since-deleted post showing his private Instagram page. “I can’t seem to because he follows b***s.” #CallMeMsDuncan2018,” she added threatening divorce.

She then added that the trash will be “picked up tomorrow”, deleted that post and added a picture of herself rocking her lipstick line.

“Being pissed off gets old,” said Brandi.

(scroll through to see her entire rant)

Looks like #BrandiMaxiell has had enough of her husband and his shenanigans👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

YIKES.

Brandi’s too classy for all of this and if it’s true that Jason’s cheating (allegedly again) maybe she should follow in her bestie Malaysia’s footsteps.

Remember when she was awarded $22,800 a month in spousal and child support from Jannero Pargo?

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

See more from Brandi on the flip.

Brandi might’ve hinted at her marital problems before. She recently posted this concert video of Tamar Braxton saying she needs her man to “appreciate her.”

FACTS…Tell him @tamarbraxton …👏🏾

A post shared by Brandi Maxiell (@brandimaxiell) on

Brandi also readily shares posts of her son but never her hubby.

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

A post shared by Brandi Maxiell (@brandimaxiell) on

