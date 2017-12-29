Black Privilege: Filmmaker Releases A Documentary After Going To Every Leg Of Charlamagne Tha God’s Book Tour [Video]

David Darang Releases, ‘On The Road To Black Privilege’

Charlamagne Tha God became a New York Times bestselling author off the release of his critically acclaimed book, Black Privilege. Not only did the Breakfast Club host drop knowledge on paper, he also traveled the United States on a book tour, and filmmaker David Darang stopped by every date in order to capture every moment–out of that, he made this documentary entitled, On The Road To Black Privilege.

Throughout the documentary, fans can watch Charlamagne speak with their peers on issues and concerns that are laid out within the book, and get an exclusive peek at some of the most important conversations he had with fans on tour. The film is a great look at just how inspired a lot of people were by Black Privilege, and how we can all translate those tendencies to our daily lives.