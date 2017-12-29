Hubby Hov Brings Beysus And Blue Ivy Along To Confess His Transgressions For “Family Feud” Video

Jay-Z’s Video For Family Feud Set In A Church, Beyoncé Takes On Religious Role

Thursday Tidal captured the internet’s attention by dropping a 30 second teaser for Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” video which features both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy.

Looks like Hov wasn’t afraid of igniting some controversy as the video takes place largely in a church where he sits in a confessional booth, while Bey dons some robes reminiscent of a pastor or priest and appears opposite her hubby in the booth.

The clip promised a 12/29 delivery so most of the internet was disappointed when the video was not available at midnight.

Peep some reactions when you continue… Do you think Jay Z and Beyonce are courting controversy with this one? Are you surprised Blue Ivy makes an appearance in a video for a song about her father’s ACTUAL infidelity?