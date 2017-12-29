Brick Squad Beef Byke? Waka Flocka Claims That Everybody In Atlanta Knows Gucci Mane’s Book Is Full Of Lies

Waka Flocka Answers Fan Questions About Gucci Mane

For years fans have been hoping that the falling out between Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka was going to come to and end and see some reconciliation between the former close friends and collaborators. Though it has been pretty clear since Gucci’s homecoming from jail that his relationship with Flocka wasn’t going back to where it once was so many years ago, fans of the former Brick Squad never really give up on their hopes for a future collab.

Though Waka has most definitely answered questions about Mr. Davis in interviews since, people keep asking about their relationship in particular and what exactly went wrong. He chose yesterday to air everything out and let fans know on Twitter that he would answer any questions about him and the East Atlanta Santa for one last time before not talking about the subject again.

I ready to answer every fan question about me and gucci. #nointerviews #noHating #noshade #justbigfacts this the last time I’m a speak on this situation 👌 — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Within his series of tweets, someone simply asked if there’s beef and Waka and Gucci will ever make music together again. While in later tweets Flocka insists theres no beef and the two just go about their separate business, he does state that the whole falling out started when Gucci sold the name “Brick Squad.” He also makes a pretty presumptuous statement saying that everyone in Atlanta and other day one fans know everything in Gucci Mane’s book is a lie.

Honestly 🤷🏽‍♂️ He sold the name Brick Squad to the label. He just dropped a book full of lies no cap. The fans happy for gucc but Atlanta and the day1’z know it’s bigCap https://t.co/1v2HMnliwh — Waka Flocka (@WakaFlocka) December 28, 2017

Check out what else Waka had to say about his relationship with Gucci in some more tweets–this may really be the last time Flocka speaks on the subject. Despite claiming his former friend’s book is all cap, he insists the two of them ain’t got no smoke.