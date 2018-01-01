Love Changes: A Gallery Of Relationships That Died Horrible Deaths In 2017
A Gallery Of 2017 Breakups
The year 2017 was horrible for most everyone. Relationships weren’t spared either. These relationships fell apart in the last 365 days. Some were relationships, some were engagements and some were full-on marriages. And sadly, most of them were uggggglyyyyyyy. So without further ado, take a look at some of the worst breakups of the year. And hug your bae while you’re at it.
Cam’ron and JuJu – After 10 years, Cam said he was bored and moved on. Cold world.
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London – They broke up, but are in this weird sort of together thing.
Keri Hilson and Ricardo Lockette – Keri is single again, baby
Carl Crawford and Evelyn Lozada – Carl was out here dirty dogging and things went all the way left for them
Lala and Carmelo – They are taking time apart but they still have some love there. Whatever the case, she’s been putting the pressure on him with thirst traps since.
Tamar and Vince – They divorced and it didn’t seem quite nice
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga – Their decade-long engagement ended amongst cheating rumors and restraining orders.
Jill Scott and Mike Dobson – They divorced after just one year
Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee – They divorced among cheating allegations and had a nasty custody battle
Mary J. Blige and Kendu – They’re divorcing and he wants all kinds of money from her, too
Keke Wyatt and Michael Ford – He left her after she had a full Wu-Tang Clan of babies.
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana – They’re divorced and she got a whole bag from it too