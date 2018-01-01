Love Changes: A Gallery Of Relationships That Died Horrible Deaths In 2017

1 of 17 ❯ ❮

A Gallery Of 2017 Breakups The year 2017 was horrible for most everyone. Relationships weren’t spared either. These relationships fell apart in the last 365 days. Some were relationships, some were engagements and some were full-on marriages. And sadly, most of them were uggggglyyyyyyy. So without further ado, take a look at some of the worst breakups of the year. And hug your bae while you’re at it.

Cam’ron and JuJu – After 10 years, Cam said he was bored and moved on. Cold world.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London – They broke up, but are in this weird sort of together thing.

Keri Hilson and Ricardo Lockette – Keri is single again, baby

Carl Crawford and Evelyn Lozada – Carl was out here dirty dogging and things went all the way left for them

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn – Yup. Maybe people will stop blaming her for his slumps.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian – About as ugly as a break up can get

Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovsky – Remember this?

Lala and Carmelo – They are taking time apart but they still have some love there. Whatever the case, she’s been putting the pressure on him with thirst traps since.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte – They made their divorce official in November. Finally.

Tamar and Vince – They divorced and it didn’t seem quite nice

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga – Their decade-long engagement ended amongst cheating rumors and restraining orders.

Jill Scott and Mike Dobson – They divorced after just one year

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee – They divorced among cheating allegations and had a nasty custody battle

Mary J. Blige and Kendu – They’re divorcing and he wants all kinds of money from her, too

Keke Wyatt and Michael Ford – He left her after she had a full Wu-Tang Clan of babies.