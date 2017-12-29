Saltine Audacity: Ann Coulter Crawled Out Of Her Crusty Crypt, Attacked Kwanzaa & Got Dragged (AGAIN)
By Bossip Staff
Twitter Vs. Ann Coulter (AGAIN)
Ultra Conservative Crypt Keeper Ann Coulter crawled out of her deplorable little hole to spread some venomous Kwanzaa cheer (and misinformation) with her shameless “Kwanzaa is a dangerous fake holiday founded by murderous black supremacists aided by the FBI” soliloquy that always sparks a well-deserved (and very necessary) dragging across social media.
Peep the latest very necessary Ann Coulter dragging on the flip.