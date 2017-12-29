Kush Chronic-les: Despite All The Black Folks Imprisoned, California Set To Legalize The Loud January 1st

Image via ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty

Recreational Marijuana To Be Legalized In California January 1

Millions of people in California are hype to celebrate the legalization of recreational marijuana for the new year, there are thousands of POC locked down in the prison industrial complex for the exact same thing.

According to Reuters, there are dozens of legalized marijuana dispensaries are set to open on January 1 in California. The newly minted law does put some currently operating weed slangers in a tough spot as they await proper certification by the state and local authorities.

Many businesses will have to close completely until they meet the requirements, which will undoubtedly cost them thousands of dollars.

The confusing status of the regulations have landed some, like (white) Old Kai Distribution employees, in jail. A WRAL report details how the men were arrested for transporting marijuana even though they had the proper license that was backed by a county spokesperson. Police argue that an additional license is required for transportation.

The legalization of marijuana is celebrated by millions in America, but no one seems to want to advocate for the release of all the Black and Brown people of color who are locked down for the exact same laws that have now been overturned, remix, and outright eliminated.

Wonder why that is…?