Seek Help Sir: Kevin McCall’s Still Talking About Eva—& Comparing Himself To Tyrese Because Of THIS

Here we go again…

Kevin McCall Rants About Eva Marcille Again, Brings Up Tyrese

Kevin McCall is Kevin McCalling again. The troubled R&B singer who previously posted, deleted and blamed the media for a message claiming that he’s disowning his daughter with Eva Marcille, is once again stuck on his Top Model ex.

Earlier this week Kevin noted that if you google Eva’s name he comes up as her partner, not her current fiance Michael Sterling.

“My man Mike Sterling Silver gotta get his name weight game up sheesh…I would be LIVID if they kept attaching my fiancé ex fiancé to her on google,” wrote Kevin.

I’m not gon lie when I google my child’s Mother and it’s says #Partner #KevinTHEMACMcCall I smirk 😏 — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) December 29, 2017

My man Mike Sterling Silver gotta get his name weight game up sheesh…I would be LIVID if they kept attaching my fiancé ex fiancé to her on google 🤦🏿‍♂️ #WeALLengaged issa Triangle 🔺 😩 — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) December 29, 2017

He also added that since she’s engaged and still linked to him on Google, he’s apparently a polygamist.

As far as Siri concerned: we all go together I’m polygamist apparently Lord help us 2018 🤦🏿‍♂️ #Doe! pic.twitter.com/j6jqzjuZ0s — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) December 29, 2017

Boy, if you don’t go back to Iyanla…..

That’s not all however, Kevin also wants the world to know that like Tyrese, he’s being unfairly targeted by the media and the illuminati.

