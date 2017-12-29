Seek Help Sir: Kevin McCall’s Still Talking About Eva—& Comparing Himself To Tyrese Because Of THIS
Kevin McCall Rants About Eva Marcille Again, Brings Up Tyrese
Kevin McCall is Kevin McCalling again. The troubled R&B singer who previously posted, deleted and blamed the media for a message claiming that he’s disowning his daughter with Eva Marcille, is once again stuck on his Top Model ex.
Earlier this week Kevin noted that if you google Eva’s name he comes up as her partner, not her current fiance Michael Sterling.
“My man Mike Sterling Silver gotta get his name weight game up sheesh…I would be LIVID if they kept attaching my fiancé ex fiancé to her on google,” wrote Kevin.
He also added that since she’s engaged and still linked to him on Google, he’s apparently a polygamist.
Boy, if you don’t go back to Iyanla…..
That’s not all however, Kevin also wants the world to know that like Tyrese, he’s being unfairly targeted by the media and the illuminati.
Kevin thinks there’s a conspiracy theory against him even though he’s personally posting his random ridiculousness on social media and allegedly putting his hands on women.
https://twitter.com/kevinmccalljr?lang=en
Call CryRese.
He also posted a throwback video of an interview with him and Eva on the nursery they planned for their baby.