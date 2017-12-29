Luann de Lesseps Is Laying Off The Liquor To Check Into Rehab Following Her Drunken Arrest

Real Housewives’ Luann de Lesseps Is Checking Into Rehab

Luann de Lesseps is going to rehab following her recent arrest in Florida.

The RHONYC star told People, “After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

The former countess was arrested on multiple counts when violently and drunkenly resisting arrest early Sunday morning. According to a police report that was released on Tuesday, de Lesseps was discovered trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified male, which caused hotel security to call the cops.

Following her arrest, Luann told Page Six that was her first time in Palm Beach since the wedding to her old boo Tom D’Agostino, so the trip re-surfaced some buried emotions that triggered her behavior.