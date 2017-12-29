Getting In The Daddy Spirit: Travis Scott Brings A 9-Year-Old On Stage To Perform “Goosebumps” [Video]

Travis Scott Invites An Excited Young Fan On Stage

Travis Scott concerts are known to be some of the craziest shows in the history of…well, ever. The energy that is exuded at his live shows is unmatched, and that leads to some pretty great moments to come out of the fans’ interactions with Travis himself. On Tuesday night, during his concert at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California, Scott spotted a very young fan in the audience–only 9 years old!–and invited him on stage.

Travis Scott brought up a 9 year old fan on stage with him! pic.twitter.com/mT1xI0rkkN — FTP Flame 🔥 (@FTPflame) December 27, 2017

Once the youngin’ made his way to the stage through the audience, Travis tells the little guy, “You like one of the illest motherf***ers of all time, you know that right? He’s gotta be like the youngest fan to ever do this right here.” After that dope moment, Travis asks the fan what song he wants to hear, and then they perform “Goosebumps” together.

Shoutout to Travis for giving that young fan such a good experience to have in his memory for years to come. Maybe his upcoming seed with Kylie Jenner has him in the spirit of being extra nice to the little kiddos!