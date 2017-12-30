Exclusive: Former NBA Star Steve Francis Arrested For Roughing Up Man He Struck In A Hit & Run

Former NBA Star Charged With Criminal Mischief

Former Houston Rockets’ player Steve Francis is back in the news – but it’s not for his athletic prowess.

The sports star – who also played for the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks – was arrested earlier this month for criminal mischief after cops said he slapped a phone out of the hand of a Houston man who he’d just hit with his car.

According to the complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, alleged victim Alfred Cerino said Francis rear-ended him on the night of Dec. 4 in Houston. Francis didn’t stop, but waved Cerino off the highway. Instead of pulling over, Francis fled the scene, with Cerino in hot pursuit, according to the complaint. Francis eventually pulled up to his home in a Houston suburb. Cerino said he got out and began taking pictures of Francis’ car and asked for his insurance information, apparently enraging the 40-year-old former point guard.

Cerino said Francis then spazzed out, slapped his hand, causing him to drop the phone, and when it fell on the ground, Francis stomped on it, badly damaging it. Francis then ran into his house and refused to come out, prompting Cerino to call the cops.

Cops cuffed Francis, who later posted $500 bail, according to public records. Interestingly, Francis asked for a public defender to represent him in the case.

The arresting officer said that he recognized it was Francis because of the number of prior 911 calls to his house, according to the police report.

Francis is due back in court next month on the case.

We reached out to Francis’ lawyer for comment.