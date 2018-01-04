‘So You Wanna Be A WAG?’ Kesha Denise Dishes On Her New Book & #WAGSAtlanta

Kesha Denise Talks Her New Book

One of the stars of WAGS Atlanta is releasing a book filled with tips on ushering in an opulent lifestyle and a healthy relationship. Kesha Denise who was seen on the season premiere detailing being a self-made boss before sneakily installing a hidden camera to track her baller boyfriend, has a tome on the way.

Her E-book titled “So You Wanna Be A Wag?” offers 30 tips on being the “ultimate catch.”

Below Kesha dishes on the book and WAGS Atlanta.

Did you worry about the reality TV curse before signing up for WAGS?

“I did not worry about the “reality curse” because we have built our family on a solid foundation not on superficial and tangible things. For us putting family first has always allowed us to rise above any challenges and conflicts of being in the public eye.”

What do you want people to learn about you on WAGS?

“I want people to know about Kesha Denise is that I’m a survivor. I have and will always rise to the challenges of life. As a strong woman the playing field isn’t always equal however in being a mom, an entrepreneur and a reality star I choose to be a positive example that women can have it all. We can have careers, families and healthy relationships.”

Tell us about your new book.

“My book will enhance your life with 30 amazing tips to improve your overall health, communication skills, self-esteem, beauty and more. You will be empowered to become the ultimate you which results in you bring the ultimate catch!”

Kesha and the rest of the WAGS cast was spotted in Atlanta at their premiere party.

WAGS airs every Wednesday night at 9 on E!.

