Somebody Check On Tyrese: Vin Diesel And Dwyane Johnson Named As The Highest Grossing Actors Of 2017

Vin Diesel And Dwyane Johnson Highest-Grossing Actor Of 2017

The year is dwindling to a close, and the numbers are in as far as who Hollywood’s biggest moneymakers are this year.

Surprisingly, this year’s number one cash cow is Vin Diesel. Though at first glance it appears that Vin Diesel isn’t exactly A-list and only pops up every three years for a Fast and Furious film…quietly his involvement has him making more money moves than your favorite action star or Oscar Winner.

According to Page Six, Vin earned $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts, largely due to his hand in the Fast and Furious movie franchise. But let’s not forget he’s also cashing Marvel checks as the voice of Groot/Baby Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise.”

Vin’s Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson takes the No. 2 spot, with a 2017 gross of $1.5 billion. In addition to Fast, he had Baywatch and Jumanji boosting his reach. And we’re sure that by the time his solo Hobbs film rolls out for the Franchise…he’ll probably take the top spot on this list.

Getty