True Or False? Is Kylie Jenner Laying Low Because She Has Already Given Birth To Her Lil Swirl Baby With Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner Rumored To Have Already Given Birth

As you know, Kylie’s been refusing to confirm her lil Cactus Jack, Jr. on the way with boyfriend of about 8 months Travis Scott. The baby of the JennerDashian clan has been staying out of paparazzi’s way and steering clear of social media for most of 2017…presumably hiding her baby bump and getting ready for her big grand reveal of the news we already know.

But…PLOT TWIST…what if Kylie already had the baby, and is waiting until her postpartum snapback is in enough working order for her to debut her new trap child and flat gut in one fell swoop?

At least that’s what one fan theory bubbling on the internet says about it.

KYLIE JENNER IS ACTUALLY PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/faXEN3fT22 — no (@tbhjuststop) December 28, 2017

And seeing as how Kylie looked Super-preg and likely late term in the photo, and said photo was taken in September…fans are speculating that Kylie might have sat out the family Christmas card because she’s recently postpartum.

DAY 24 🎄 #ChristmasEve A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Also, for whatever reason, folks are speculating that the thing that has Kourtney, Penelope, MJ, Kris, and North smiling and looking offsides is actually Kylie and her baby kicking it in the corner.

Folks are also online saying that maybe Kylie is laying low and not making a big deal because maybe she’s not all that sure that Travis is the dad…

Of course, this is all chatter. Hit the flip for fan thoughts on the matter. What do you think?

Getty/WENN