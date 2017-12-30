Dirty Dogs: Tamar Braxton Says Vince Is Having An Extramarital Seed…And Smashing Laura Govan’s Ninja Buns To Smithereens Too!

Tamar Says Vince Got A Chick Pregnant AND He’s Been Cheating with Laura Govan

Tamar woke up today so FED UP with her estranged husband, she put his SECRET SEED on blast as well as his dirty dogging affair with Basketball Wives vet Laura Govan! Tamar says :

“Vincent Herbert is having a baby and his whore decided to let me know about it tonight!”

Tamar continues to hint at Vince being locked up on Christmas Day for violating her restraining order against him. Baller alert caught all of the screenshots, you can swipe to also see Vince’s X-mas Day police record.

That’s not even the WHOLE part. Tamar confirmed in a comment that Vince has also been cheating with Laura Govan.

Yikes. Vince seems to be wilding out like Tamar suggested when she first dropped their Divorce news. What are YOUR thoughts on Vince’s infidelity?