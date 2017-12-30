Habitual Headazz Albino Hooker Framing Offset Gets Put On Blast By REAL Baby Daddy?

Rumor Control: Celina Powell Was Lying About Her Gut Full Of Offset Says Her Real Baby Daddy

This Celina chick must be bored in Colorado? The woman went on to Instagram the other day to beg Offset to acknowledge her baby, posted up a sonogram and even insisted she wasn’t lying in the caption. But it seems like she did it all to troll Cardi B? Another man claiming to be Celina’s real baby daddy is proving this chick is a real looney toon.

The man showed texts allegedly between him and Celina about the unborn baby, indicating him as the father.

And she see why when I was denying it I was denying it but she know them dates add up to me that’s why she pressed me there so much text messages and phone calls…. — YoungK5280 (300ent) (@YoungK5280) December 29, 2017

She scared now that all this happened she don’t want me to take a DNA test or tell me any thing because she knows I’m the dad… it’s sad she believe her lies more then strangers do — YoungK5280 (300ent) (@YoungK5280) December 30, 2017

Smh. Offset may be off the hook with this one. However, Celina is still insisting it’s his seed. She also adds she wishes it was DJ Akademik’s baby instead and that she smashed “Uber Everywhere” rapper Made In Tokyo.

This is her responding to Made In Tokyo’s baby mama. Girl have a seat, in a mental hospital.