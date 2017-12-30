The Redemption Of Mime-Mi: Lip-Syncy Mariah Carey WILL Soundcheck This Year To Avoid Further Embarrassment

Image via Noam Galai/FilmMagic/Getty

Mariah Carey Looks To Redeem Last Year’s NYE Performance

2017 is almost a wrap and one person in particular is looking to reckon with the ghost of NYE’s past.

According to PageSix, under no circumstances will Mariah Carey miss her soundcheck this year. As most of you remember Mimi brought in 2016 with a wave of slander after her terrible lip-syncing performance last year during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest”.

However, it’s not going to be as simple as hitting all the right notes. According to TMZ, Mariah will be performing two songs this year, problem is, the stage and the ball-drop are pretty far away from each other. It’s going to be a logistics nightmare trying to get the diva from the stage allll the way over to Ryan Seacrest for the live countdown into 2018.

There is talk of rolling Mimi to the stage like the video below.

#MariahCarey nos bastidores da #1ToInfinity A post shared by Mariah Now (@mariahnow) on Feb 23, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

We imagine that the potential redemption story will be good for ratings. Will you be tuned in?