Ava DuVernay Drops Behind The Scenes Photos And Stories From The Set Of Jay Z’s “Family Feud” Video

Ava Shares Insight From Behind The Scenes Of “Family Feud”

The music video for Jay Z’s emotional track “Family Feud” dropped on Tidal yesterday, and it was definitely just as intricate–if not more so–than the rest of the visuals he’s put out for all of the other songs on 4:44. Though the concept of the video isn’t super difficult to understand, its definitely got a lot of meaning behind it. Lucky for us, director Ava DuVernay decided to share behind the scenes photos and some explanations for the inspiration behind a lot of the ideas portrayed throughout the stunning visual.

Happy so many are enjoying our #FamilyFeudFilm! Sharing some behind the scenes tidbits and exclusive pictures in this thread. Thank you to @S_C_ for the strong collaboration. A pleasure and an honor. pic.twitter.com/SxCUiSqfHT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Ms. DuVernary goes through the video scene-by-scene in order to give the audience insight as to what exactly is behind portrayed. Even if you already got the jist of the story while watching the video, it’s still special to be able to see some more candid behind-the-scenes photos of the star-studded cast in their element.

The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness… pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Next scene is about… actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future. And that a Native American woman was one of them. One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up. This country will not stay the same. #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/IsRYwV62Hr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Ava blesses us with some great stories about how her and Jay Z came up with some of the ideas for this collaboration, along with different inspiration points for the aesthetics of it all. Hit the flip to see the talented director explain more scenes from the “Family Feud” video. And of course, if you’re a Tidal subscriber and for some reason haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the full “Family Feud” video here.