Ava DuVernay Drops Behind The Scenes Photos And Stories From The Set Of Jay Z’s “Family Feud” Video
The music video for Jay Z’s emotional track “Family Feud” dropped on Tidal yesterday, and it was definitely just as intricate–if not more so–than the rest of the visuals he’s put out for all of the other songs on 4:44. Though the concept of the video isn’t super difficult to understand, its definitely got a lot of meaning behind it. Lucky for us, director Ava DuVernay decided to share behind the scenes photos and some explanations for the inspiration behind a lot of the ideas portrayed throughout the stunning visual.
Ms. DuVernary goes through the video scene-by-scene in order to give the audience insight as to what exactly is behind portrayed. Even if you already got the jist of the story while watching the video, it’s still special to be able to see some more candid behind-the-scenes photos of the star-studded cast in their element.
Ava blesses us with some great stories about how her and Jay Z came up with some of the ideas for this collaboration, along with different inspiration points for the aesthetics of it all. Hit the flip to see the talented director explain more scenes from the “Family Feud” video. And of course, if you’re a Tidal subscriber and for some reason haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the full “Family Feud” video here.