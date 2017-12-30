R.I.P. Erica Garner, Daughter Of NYPD Chokehold Victim, Eric Garner Passes Away At Age 27

Image via Andrew Burton/Getty

Erica Garner Passes Away At Age 27

Lord, father…

Eric Garner’s daughter, Erica Garner, has gone home to glory to be with both her biological and heavenly father at age 27 according to NYDailyNews.

As we reported previously, Erica suffered a massive heart attack last week and was declared irreversibly brain dead yesterday. However, her family insists that they did not give up hope, nor remove her from life-support.

“She was a warrior, she was a fighter and we didn’t pull the plug on her,” said Esaw Snipes, Garner’s mother. “She left on her own terms.”

Since her father’s untimely death at the hands of protocol-breaking officer Daniel Pantaleo, Erica had become a staunch advocate against police brutality.

“We are just praying for a miracle,” Rev. Al Sharpton, who visited Garner this week, told The News Thursday. “(Erica) was a warrior. She was a real activist, she was always involved. From three years ago, she never stopped. She was always at rallies, she was always calling me, ‘Reverend, we’ll do this. Reverend, we’ll do that. We’ll do it your way, then I’m gonna do it different than you.’ “It’s just sad to see her laying there and not the active Erica that we know,”

Sadly, that miracle didn’t happen.

Rest in peace, Erica Garner. The fight for our freedom and rights will never stop.