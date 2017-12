Vogue Appropriates Acrylic Nails

Black women have been wearing acrylic nail art for years and now Vogue wants to make it a trend called “manicure sculptures”??? Not only does that sound boring but it’s not original.

C’mon Vogue, we see you.

“Manicure sculptures” are the most extreme nail art yet. https://t.co/KQunQ3jofD pic.twitter.com/c0OGsAbBzk — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) December 29, 2017

Justifiably, Black people went in on their appropriated azzes over the tweet.