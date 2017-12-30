Gracious 6 God: Drake Embraces Meek With Lyrical Shout Out On “Family Feud” From Lil Wayne’s Dedication 6 [Listen]

Drake Supports Meek Mill In “Family Feud” Verse

Drake has seriously softened up on Meek Mill over the course of 2017…and it seems even more so since the Philly rapper was given a harsh sentence for probation violation.

Not only has Drizzy all but squashed their beef — while Meek has admitted that he had no real reason to start it in the first place — but he’s been empathetic to Meek’s jail plight.

Now, in an appearance on Lil Wayne’s new Mixtape, “Dedication 6,” Drake is shouting out Meek, acknowledging his struggle, and even saying that beefing is pointless since they’re all fam.

“I need my paper long, like a Milly verse / Too long, like a sentence from a Philly judge / F*ck is the point in all the beefing, when we really blood? / Nobody wins when the family feuds”

You think these two might actually put the past behind them and collaborate again whenever Meek is released?

Splash/WENN/Getty