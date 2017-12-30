Humanity Against Cards: Target Pulls Antisemitic Extension Pack For Cards Against Humanity Out Of Stores

Target Takes Offensive Party Game Out Of Stores Following Complaints

You’re probably already familiar with the boundary-pushing game Cards Against Humanity; but if you’re not, their slogan, “A party game for horrible people,” is enough to educate you on what kind of content the popular game consists of. The famous stack of cards has made a name for itself by being offensive and poking inappropriate fun at almost anything and everything, which is why people get such a kick out of it–but not everybody is into what Cards Against Humanity is pushing.

One shopper took to Twitter this week to post pictures of a special “Chosen People Pack” thats on clearance at his local Target. Within the pack is different cards all about Jewish people, with phrases like, “Torturing Jews until they say they’re not Jews anymore.” This definitely got Twitter user Mike Lieber outraged as he posted the photos, and got the attention of Target as well.

Target caught wind of the Antisemitism comments revolving around these photos and responded in a Tweet saying, “We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores. We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry.”

Though some are outraged along with the poster of the pictures, others who are fans of the game insist that this offensive nature is the whole entire point of its existence. People in replies have also been very quick to point out that the creators of the game are Jewish, which I guess makes everything okay….

The cards were on clearance anyway, so it seems like users weren’t really feeling the “Chosen People Pack” to begin with–but party-goers definitely aren’t going to stop buying one of the most popular games any time soon.