Despite Being Completely Despised By Critics, Will Smith’s ‘Bright’ Has Drawn In 11 Million Netflix Viewers In 3 Days

Netflix’s Bright Draws In A Huge Crowd Despite Bad Reviews

Will Smith’s newest film, Bright has been getting absolutely torn apart by many critics, but due to the power that of Mr. Smith, that surely isn’t stopping Netflix viewers from tuning in.

According to a report from Deadline, Nielsen ratings have shown that the film has drawn in a whopping 11 million TV viewers during its first three days on Netflix–and those numbers don’t even count those watching Netflix on devices other than a TV. Nielsen ratings also show the movie is drawing in a younger crowd, as the movie brought in 3.9 million viewers in the 18-34 demographic and 7 million in the 18-49 demo. Bright‘s viewership is also heavily male.

Even though the movie continues to get completely pulled apart by critics, currently holding a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Netflix is all about viewership. According to Bloomberg, a sequel for the film has already been greenlit….whew!

Netflix has yet to comment on Bright’s success, but if the news of a sequel 3 days after a film’s release is true, it’s safe to say that the streaming giant is happy with the numbers they’ve been seeing.