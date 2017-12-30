Gross: Joy Villa Says She Held Back Lewandowski Accusations To Spare Trump Bad Press

Image via Splash

Joy Villa Says Bad Press For Trump Stifled Her Lewandowski Accusations

Ew.

As if it weren’t bad enough that this broad licks Cheeto’s boots, but now Joy Villa is telling GMA that she didn’t immediately come forth with accusations against former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski because, among other reasons, she didn’t want to sully the good name of Donald J. Trump…

.@Joy_Villa after accusing Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault: "I really want an apology…I don't want to keep dragging his name through the mud." pic.twitter.com/4gb0Y6vCsz — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2017

Listen, we TOTALLY understand the numerous reasons women don’t immediately come forward following sexual abuse, but come ON! Bad press for Donald Trump being one of those reasons is pretty disgusting.