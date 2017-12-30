Gross: Joy Villa Says She Held Back Lewandowski Accusations To Spare Trump Bad Press
- By Bossip Staff
Joy Villa Says Bad Press For Trump Stifled Her Lewandowski Accusations
Ew.
As if it weren’t bad enough that this broad licks Cheeto’s boots, but now Joy Villa is telling GMA that she didn’t immediately come forth with accusations against former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski because, among other reasons, she didn’t want to sully the good name of Donald J. Trump…
Listen, we TOTALLY understand the numerous reasons women don’t immediately come forward following sexual abuse, but come ON! Bad press for Donald Trump being one of those reasons is pretty disgusting.