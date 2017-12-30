You Good, Mane? Gucci Announces ANOTHER Album A Week After The Release Of ‘El Gato The Human Glacier’

Gucci Mane’s Next Project Is Already In The Works

Gucci Mane has surely been capitalizing on his time since being released from jail. Not only did he propose to and marry his boo thang Keyshia K’aoir–and have the expensive extravaganza televised–but he’s also been released more music that pretty much everyone in the game. The Atlanta native has always been known to spit out a bunch of content i a pretty short period of time, but the rapper’s recent timeline has definitely been a lot quicker than most would expect.

The East Atlanta Santa spent the year making tons of music, and throughout the 12 month perioud has dropped a number of studio albums including Drop Top Wop, Mr. Davis and El Gato: The Human Glacier. His last effort was just released on December 22, but already, Mr. Davis has his next musical venture in line, presumably for the early months of 2018.

On Friday, Gucci tweeted out a photo of him looking extra fresh in his tracksuit, with a caption announcing the name of his next project. The caption reads: “Next solo album #TheEvilGenius.” The album “announcement” didn’t say any concrete details on when this project will actually be released, but knowing how quickly Gucci works, it wouldn’t be surprising to get some new content right in time for the new year.