In White Folks News: “Ridiculousness” Host Rob Dyrdek Welcomes Baby #2 With Wife Bryiana

Rob Dyrdek And Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Rob Dyrdek! The pro-skater turned reality star turned host of people-falling-down-clip-show ‘Ridiculousness’ on MTV just became a father twice over.

Rob’s been married to former Playboy model Bryiana Noelle for two years, and in that time they have brought two brand new babies into the world, son Kodah Dash and now daughter Nala Ryan.

Awww, cute little family! Congrats to the happy couple.

Getty/Instagram