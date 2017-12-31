Laura Govan Denies Smashing Vince—But Why’s Gilbert Arenas Jumping In?
Laura Govan Denies Vincent Herbert Hookup Rumors
Tamar Braxton’s got it all wrong. Laura Govan’s NOT getting smashed to post-Basketball Wives bits by Vincent Herbert—if you believe Laura herself. As previously reported an IRATE Tamar went in on Vince claiming that the producer’s expecting a baby with a sleazy side chick and in her comments section she made reference to Laura Govan.
“Cause her baby daddy said they were f****g around @LauraGovan,” wrote Tamar. “Ain’t that your homegirl?
People then speculated that Tay Tay was accusing Laura Govan of sleeping with Vince and she got dragged for being a “homewrecker” in her comments section.
Furthermore, her perpetually petty baby’s father Gilbert Arenas harped on the situation and gave Vince some advice; RUN.
Laura’s adamant however that it’s completely untrue and she’s happily booed up with a swirly mystery man.
“Vincent is not my type…at all,” said Laura. “I have nothing but respect for Tamar and Vince, but none of this is true. Apparently Tamar had been a little inebriated while she was talking reckless on Instagram. I would never, ever disrespect her in that way, but, understandably, she’s hurt.”
Laura continued, “Gil is just trolling, because he’s upset that I’ve moved on.” Laura has been mixing some creme in her dulce de leche—a white boy-toy whom she’s been dating for over a year. She tells us that she’s in love and her man is not happy with Gilbert showing out with the pettiness.
“Instead of spreading lies about me, Gil should be focusing on paying his child support,” which the former NBA player has been negligent on since September. “I’ve done a good job of ignoring all of the lies and hurtful things he’s done towards me for the past two years. I’m good on the bullsh*t!”
BLOOOOP! Rumors are swirling that the woman in question is actually a close friend of Laura’s. We’re SURE her identity will be revealed soon.
Gilbert Arenas is STILL trolling Laura and blasting her for having a “list” longer than Karrine Steffans. He’s also claiming that the feminine hygiene problem she openly discussed on “The Doctor’s” is because of the “Delta buddy pass” she uses.
Daaaaaamn Gil.
Matt Barnes (Gloria Govan’s ex/baby daddy) recently clapped back at a fan who called the Govan family including his kids “whores” in retaliation for Laura’s actions.
People are weird.