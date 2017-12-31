It’s A Wrap: Angela Simmons Confirms That She Called Off Her Sutton Tennyson Engagement
After months of speculation, Angela Simmons is confirming that she’s a single woman and a single mom. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star penned a lengthy Instagram post ushering in 2018 and in it, she’s speaking on “walking away from what isn’t healthy for her” presumably her baby’s father/fiance Sutton Tennyson.
“All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don’t !” wrote Angela. “Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued . And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It’s not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all!”
2017 … You were a beast . I can truly say that this year has made me stronger . Well I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn't healthy for me. I faced my biggest fears this year. And from that I am open to my new life and evolving . I truly have seen and been through some stuff that I know tons of women go through. And I speak up to let you know there's hope. All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don't ! Also don't stay somewhere that you aren't valued . And don't allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It's not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all! Protect yourself !!! Take the steps you need to make sure you are really happy!! Really happy inside. Not just a smile . Not just waking up to another day. But loving the day you are waking up in. I don't speak to down talk anyone . But I speak to free myself from my past. I'm ready to turn the page . And ready to uplift anyone who needs uplifting along the way! 2018 … I can't wait to meet you ❤️
Angela’s ring drop comes amid rumors that her felonious ex-fiance was cheating and after fans noticed that she hadn’t posted him on her page in seven months.
We’re sure Angela’s going to bounce back from this in a BIG way with little Sutton by her side.
