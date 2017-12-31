It’s A Wrap: Angela Simmons Confirms That She Called Off Her Sutton Tennyson Engagement



It’s a wrap…

Angela Simmons Confirms Sutton Tennyson Split

After months of speculation, Angela Simmons is confirming that she’s a single woman and a single mom. The “Growing Up Hip Hop” star penned a lengthy Instagram post ushering in 2018 and in it, she’s speaking on “walking away from what isn’t healthy for her” presumably her baby’s father/fiance Sutton Tennyson.

“All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don’t !” wrote Angela. “Also don’t stay somewhere that you aren’t valued . And don’t allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It’s not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all!”

We hear you Angie, you deserve better.

Angela’s ring drop comes amid rumors that her felonious ex-fiance was cheating and after fans noticed that she hadn’t posted him on her page in seven months.



We’re sure Angela’s going to bounce back from this in a BIG way with little Sutton by her side.

