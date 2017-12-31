Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Her Boyfriend’s 7-Year-Old Son

Woman Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Her Boyfriend’s Young Son

Authorities arrested a woman in Texas on Friday after she allegedly killed her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son. The Associated Press reported that 26-year-old Brooke Craig is being held on a capital murder charge in connection to the death of Kaden Green.

Greenville police accused Craig of shooting into a moving vehicle—being driven by her boyfriend, Cameron Castillo—with the three of his children inside. Kaden suffered a gun wound to the chest during the incident and died shortly after while at the hospital.

When authorities responded to a disturbance call regarding the incident on Thursday afternoon but once they arrived, the two adults were nowhere to be found. Police were later informed that a child had been shot and taken to the emergency room by witness.

Authorities eventually located Craig early Friday morning as she led officers on a high-speed chase, along with a passenger who was later identified as Castillo. The couple was finally arrested after Craig backed the car into a police cruiser.

In addition to the capital murder charge, the 26-year-old woman is also facing charges of driving without a license, driving with no seat belt, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Craig was arrested for parole violation.

According to Marissa Gonzales, a Child Protective Services spokeswoman, the two other children who were in the vehicle Thursday have been placed in the custody of the state.