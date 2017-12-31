Sperminated Sistren: Kendall Jenner Sparks Belly Full Of Blake Griffin Rumors

Kendall Jenner Posts Photo That Has People Thinking She And Boyfriend Blake Griffin Have A Baby On The Way

Kendall Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors this weekend after posting this photo:

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Definitely looking a little heavier around the midsection, fans were quick to drop pregnancy questions in her comments:

But Kendall took to Twitter to dead the rumors.

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

No baby — just bagels.

She also posted this photo, captioning it MY BABY

MY BABY A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 30, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

