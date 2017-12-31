Sperminated Sistren: Kendall Jenner Sparks Belly Full Of Blake Griffin Rumors
- By Bossip Staff
Kendall Jenner Posts Photo That Has People Thinking She And Boyfriend Blake Griffin Have A Baby On The Way
Kendall Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors this weekend after posting this photo:
Definitely looking a little heavier around the midsection, fans were quick to drop pregnancy questions in her comments:
But Kendall took to Twitter to dead the rumors.
No baby — just bagels.
She also posted this photo, captioning it MY BABY
