Sperminated Sistren: Kendall Jenner Sparks Belly Full Of Blake Griffin Rumors

- By Bossip Staff
Power Couple Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are both seen leaving The Avalon in Hollywood. As they were leaving, Kendall is seen wearing Blakes ; Ermenegildo Zegna Coat where it is inscribed with Blakes' name inside

Kendall Jenner Posts Photo That Has People Thinking She And Boyfriend Blake Griffin Have A Baby On The Way

Kendall Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors this weekend after posting this photo:

Definitely looking a little heavier around the midsection, fans were quick to drop pregnancy questions in her comments:

But Kendall took to Twitter to dead the rumors.

No baby — just bagels.

She also posted this photo, captioning it MY BABY

Hit the flip for more holiday snaps from Kenny and the fam

