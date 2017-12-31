Zac Efron Details The Time Him And Michael Jackson Made One Another Cry [Video]

Michael Jackson Once Made Zac Efron Cry

A lot of people in the entertainment industry owe much of their inspiration to the one and only Michael Jackson–and Zac Efron is one of those people. The actor was on The Graham Norton Show when he told the story of talking to the King Of Pop on the phone, all thanks to High School Musical 3 director Kenny Ortega.

At first when Ortega put Efron on the phone with Jackson, he was nervous and just sort of rambled saying, ‘Uh, this is Zac Efron. I’m a massive fan, and I’m an actor, and you’re like my hero.’ I was just at a loss for words.” Then Jackson responded by saying, “That’s really nice. Can you hand the phone back to Kenny?”

After that, Michael called back a second time, this time to tell Zac that he’s a fan of his! According to Efron, Michael said, “Oh, this is Zac from High School Musical? I love what you do. I’m a huge fan,” Which caused Zac to cry and nearly fall over. The two shared words about dreams coming true and Efron claims Michael was also shedding some tears.

What a dope memory.