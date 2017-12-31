Pure Comedy: Dave Chappelle’s Double Dose Of New Netflix Specials Have Finally Been Released

Start Your Year Right With Some New Dave Chappelle Specials

Netflix has been dropping teasers for Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy specials for what seems like forever, but fans can finally rejoice and click play on both specials. The double feature of new Chappelle includes those by the name of The Bird Revelation and Equanimity, both of which became available for stream on Netflix at midnight.

Filmed in secret last month, in front of just 50 people. The Bird Revelation, one of two new Chappelle stand-up specials, streams tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eqpTaENSpR — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) December 30, 2017

Fans waited all night to be the first in (virtual) line to stream Chappelle’s latest venture, and for the most part it seems like people are please with what they have seen so far. Dave previously released 2 stand-up specials with Netflix this year that also received favorable reviews from both critics and fans alike–hopefully this batch does the same for viewers.

2 new specials from Dave Chappelle will be on Netflix at midnight PT #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/128SKsg5Qc — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) December 31, 2017

At this point, it seems like the streaming giant has been teasing the now-released comedy specials for months, so it’s good to finally be able to see what the hype is about. It’s safe to say a lot of us are going to bring in our new year with a bang by watching some of Dave Chappelle’s best new material.