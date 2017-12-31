Apparently People Keep Taking 2 Chainz’ Verses Off Their Songs, And He’s Rightfully In His Feelings About It

2 Chainz Isn’t Happy With People Taking His Verses Off Of Their Tracks

It seems like lately, 2 Chainz really can’t catch a break lately. The rapper talked about how excited he was to be working with Eminem just a few months back only to get taken off the final cut of his new album Revival earlier this month. Now, it looks like Em wasn’t the only rapper to get a Chainz verse that went unused, because apparently the Atlanta rapper was also cut out of Travis Scott and Quavo’s latest project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho on the song “Modern Slavery.”

Chainz has been vocal about his sorrow that stems from being cut off tracks, posting on IG after initially finding out he wasn’t on Eminem’s final album tracklist. Now, he’s once again being transparent with a comment he left on a video Swizz Beatz posted to Instagram. In the video, Swizz can is listening to Travis and Quavo’s “Modern Slavery,” which causes 2 Chainz to comment, “Dat s**t hard !! I did a verse to that. A lot of people ain’t been using my verses lately.” Beatz responded with a reassuring, “I don’t have that problem ! I’m using your verse ! You got people.”

Poor guy, all he wants to do is make some good music but his collaborators won’t let him be great! 2 Chainz is known for always smashing every guest verse he puts his touch on, so hopefully we’ll actually get to hear some of the knowledge he’s been dropping on one of his friend’s tracks real soon.