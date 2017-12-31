#SayLess, Stunt More: Ashanti Puts Them Yams On The Gram Again
- By Bossip Staff
Ashanti Stunts In Cancun Wearing Tiny Pink Bikini
Ashanti is back at it again with the bikini pics! The R&B singer hit the beaches of Cancun wearing not much at all…
That’s an itty bitty bikini for reals, right!
Shanti hit up the jetskis with her crew
Looks like this was a family affair, with Ashanti’s mom Tina, sister Shia and Shia’s bae Slowbucks along for the good times
The vacay ends today though. Ashanti will bringing in 2018 in Vegas with Ja Rule