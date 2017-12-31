#SayLess, Stunt More: Ashanti Puts Them Yams On The Gram Again

1 of 3

Singer Ashanti, wearing a bright yellow and black Michael Ngo track suit with black bra, exposes herself in the bitter cold outside Build Series in New York City, New York.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Ashanti Stunts In Cancun Wearing Tiny Pink Bikini

Ashanti is back at it again with the bikini pics! The R&B singer hit the beaches of Cancun wearing not much at all…

Reflecting on the blessings… #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

That’s an itty bitty bikini for reals, right!

Hit the flip for more photos from her vacay

Looking forward to 2018 like… 🤘🏾😜 #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Shanti hit up the jetskis with her crew

#squad

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Looks like this was a family affair, with Ashanti’s mom Tina, sister Shia and Shia’s bae Slowbucks along for the good times

Sometimes the sunlight captures u at the perfect moment…

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

The vacay ends today though. Ashanti will bringing in 2018 in Vegas with Ja Rule

We littty!!!!!! 😜😜😜 New Years Eve Vegas let's Goooooo!!!!

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

