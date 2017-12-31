SayLess, Stunt More: Ashanti Puts Them Yams On The Gram Again

Ashanti Stunts In Cancun Wearing Tiny Pink Bikini

Ashanti is back at it again with the bikini pics! The R&B singer hit the beaches of Cancun wearing not much at all…

Reflecting on the blessings… #sayless A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Dec 28, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

That’s an itty bitty bikini for reals, right!

Hit the flip for more photos from her vacay