Y’all Hiring? Snapchat’s CEO Reportedly Dropped $4 Million On A New Years Eve Party For Employees

Snapchat Is Flying Employees From Around The World For NYE Party

TMZ has reported that Snapchat and its CEO Evan Spiegel dropped some serious cash in order to rent out the Microsoft Theater, and every venue facing Microsoft Square including Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Tom’s Urban, Conga Room and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill for New Years Eve. The price? $4 million.

Apparenly Spiegel is paying to fly Snapchat employees from all around the world to attend the Los Angeles festivities and it has been reported that Snapchat secured proper permits to host as many as 5,000 guests. As if that’s not already enough of a reason to love your employer, apparently the extravagant festivities are to be topped off with a special performance, and according to TMZ, the special guest is Drake.

Though Snapchat wouldn’t confirm Drake being apart of the event,they did say, “We’re excited to celebrate a transformative year as a team. Evan is personally sponsoring the night’s performance.” What a dope event for this CEO to put on for his hardworking employees….what’s $4 million to a billionaire?