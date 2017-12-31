Cali Teens Under Investigation After “Black People Are Trash” Snapchat Vids Go Viral

Elk Grove, CA Community Responds To Student’s Racist Snapchat Rants

With so much going on over the holidays, we missed this crazy story of a California teen who spread her hateful thoughts on Snapchat, only to have the videos go on viral, forcing her to change her number and go into hiding.

The Elk Grove School District released a statement last week in regards to the video, which features two girls who were identified as Pleasant Grove High School Students:

During winter break, school and district officials investigated and met with the parents of the students who created the widely publicized, disturbing and racially intolerant video ultimately posted on social media. Below is the letter from Superintendent Christopher R. Hoffman sent to Elk Grove Unified School District families and staff to provide them with an update.

The letter reads, in part:

A concerned Elk Grove community member, followed by numerous concerned community members, reported to school officials that a racially intolerant video allegedly involving two Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) students had surfaced on social media. Due to the disturbing content of the video and subsequent public comment that identified the students as Pleasant Grove High School students, the report was immediately investigated and the families of the students in the video were located and contacted. All reports of bullying, discriminatory, intolerant and/or hateful speech are taken very seriously and school and district officials have been made aware of the situation. The comments made in the video are not supported by EGUSD in any way. This type of expression is hurtful and risks negative impacts to EGUSD’s educational environment and school community. School officials are currently working with the families and the students who made the video to help them understand the gravity of this situation and the consequences of discriminatory and racially insensitive expression. School officials will continue their investigation into this matter and will also prepare to ensure that social and emotional support will be provided for students when all students and staff return to school from winter break. Furthermore, plans to mitigate any fallout or disruption on campus will be put in place so as to maintain a safe, supportive and productive learning environment.

Some of the comments made in the video include:

“Black people are trash – they need to die…” and “when the police were killing all those Black people, I was so happy.”

Only one girl is seen on video making remarks while her friend watches and laughs at the racist comments.

Apparently this isn’t an isolated incident for the community:

Do you believe the school district has taken adequate action? What college will accept this ignorant child as a student?

