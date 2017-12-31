Shine On Sis: Serena Williams Shares Some “Slamming” Moments From Her Sweet ’17

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

What could possibly overshadow a grand slam win and a wedding? Baby Alexis Olympia of course. So precious.

Thanks for sharing Serena!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus