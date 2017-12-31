Shine On Sis: Serena Williams Shares Some “Slamming” Moments From Her Sweet ’17
Serena Williams Celebrates Her Stellar ’17
Serena Williams had quite a year. 2017 was the year she won big at the Australian Open, had her first baby and got married (to another millionaire no less!)
Over the weekend Serena shared a gang of photos from her incredible year, check them out below:
This year has been amazing for me. As it comes to its end I want to share 10 personal moments. 1. The day I found out I was pregnant. I had to pretend I everything was normal but I was dying inside. After all I had a grand slam to play. 2. Melbourne 7 weeks pregnant 3. Wow I won the Australian Open. I was 9 weeks by than. No one knew outside of venus and my fiancé Alexis 4. Everyone got me stuffed animals for my bridal shower. 5. 24 weeks. 6. bridal shower by @thevlvgroup 7. still hitting at 7.5 weeks 8. @vanityfair cover of the year for me 9. Just about ready to pop 10. The day before I checked into hospital to have my amazing baby
Don’t you love it that she’s sharing all these details?
Continue for more
I would like to share another top ten moment of this year. Featuring my husband. He's my rock my backbone my love. I am so lucky to have found this wonderful man that treats me better than a queen. 1. This is where he proposed to me all the way in Rome. At the exact same table we met. 2. He puts up with my incorrigible immaturity 😜 3. I said yes 💍 4. Our first trip as a engaged couple. Little did we know I was 4 weeks pregnant! 😰😳😳 5. Getting ready for the Met Gala 6. Both of us in our @versace_official finest for the Met gala 7. Our baby moon 8. You may now kiss the bride. 9. Alexis first introduce me as his wife 😍😍 10. King and Queen at last. I love you Alexis you make me excited to wake up every morning knowing I'll get to see you. Wedding photos by Mel Barlow and Allan Zepeda @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
This tribute to her hubby is so sweet and definitely makes up for all the interviews where she stayed so private and said bland stuff.
What could possibly overshadow a grand slam win and a wedding? Baby Alexis Olympia of course. So precious.
Thanks for sharing Serena!