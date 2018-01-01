Diddy’s Star Island New Year’s Eve Party Was The Bash To Be At

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 26

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Gabourey Sidibe and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

Diddy Throws Best New Year’s Eve Bash

What’d we tell you about Diddy and parties?

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!!!!!! TUNE IN TO REVOLT.TV #REVOLTNYE #CIROCTHENEWYEAR

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Diddy hosted his annual Star Island bash this New Year’s Eve, but he decided to stream the party on Revolt.

Let’s gooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!! Happy New Year!!!!! REVOLT.TV WE ARE LIVE

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Looks like he put on quite the show, with some help from DJ Khaled.

New Year. New Money! #REVOLTNYE #CIROCTHENEWYEAR

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Rumors have been brewing that Joe Budden has found a new home on Revolt.

HAPPY NEW YEAR WEST COAST!!!!! #CIROCTHENEWYEAR #REVOLTNYE

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Travis Scott came through, but where’s Kylie?

Yo @JoeBudden, you ready to get money with me???? #REVOLTNYE #CIROCTHENEWYEAR

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Looks like the Budden rumors are confirmed

Starting off 2018 on the same page as @asahdkhaled #moneygreen #revoltnye

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Ain’t no party if Asahd’s not at the party

Legacy Legacy Legacy!!!! #REVOLTNYE

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Diddy’s sons had a ball too

Hit the flip for more photos from the bash

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Dj Khaled and Future attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

Future and DJ Khaled cleaned up nicely

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Bryson Tiller, Lala Anthony and Sevyn attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

La La, Tiller and Sevyn posed for this shot

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Teyana Taylor attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

Teyana Taylor showed out

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

G-Eazy and Wiz did it big

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Wiz Khalifia attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

They brought their boos too

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: G-Eazy and Halsey attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Fabolous attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

Fab got suited and booted

    Continue Slideshow

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Cassie attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

    (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

    Cassie kept it classy

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Bryson Tiller and Tory Lanez attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florid

    (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

    Bryson Tiller and Tory Lanez made a killer combo

    MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs attend Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila at Star Island on December 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

    (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Deleon Tequila)

    Walking in 2018 like …

    A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

    Kim Porter was there

    #aboutlastnite @diddy New Years Eve Party … #meetingintheladiesroom w/ sis.

    A post shared by Eboni Elektra (@ebonielektra) on

    The queen with a few good men #offwhite @ladykp

    A post shared by Jeffrey Tweedy P/CEO Sean John (@jefftweedy_sj) on

    2018. Golden✨

    A post shared by Sarah Chapman (@callmepumpkin) on

    Looks like Sarah was too

    Happy New Years 🕺🏾

    A post shared by Duckie Confetti (@duckie_confetti) on

    And Cassie showed TF out!

    By far the fanciest staircase I’ve ever sat on.

    A post shared by CCD Of Culture | MME (@joebudden) on

    G-Eazy and Halsey kicked it with Cassie and Joe Budden

    D-Nice was in his bag.

    A post shared by CCD Of Culture | MME (@joebudden) on

    D-Nice controlled the vibes

    2018 love 📸: @gradybrannan

    A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

    2018 Bonnie and Clyde

    A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

    What a way to start 2018 📸 @gradybrannan

    A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

    New Years hall of fame

    A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

    Extraordinaire & Excellence #welcome2018 #diddysnewyearsparty

    A post shared by 6fo (@6fo) on

    More Wiz

    @flyyytattedsky & @wizkhalifa

    A post shared by Eliot Jones (@urbaneliottv) on

    And some Sky

    3 queens and a king

    A post shared by Albee Yours 🇵🇦 (@albeeyours) on

    Reginae and Taina were at the party

    When you a model and you want the industry to take you serious … lol #BalmainKids

    A post shared by Duckie Confetti (@duckie_confetti) on

    Taina’s little brother turned up too

    Balmain Nights #happynewyear

    A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

    Family pic, minus Fab

    Malaysia Pargo looked amazing

    She and bestie Bambi showed out

    #TheRichardsons 💙 #HNY 🎉🎊

    A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

    Bambi and Scrappy were also at Diddy’s party

    Khaled shared a gang of pics too

    #2018 secured Happy new year @stevestoute

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    2018 !! Let’s go!!!!!! #billianddiddy

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy New Year!!!!!!!!!!! #2018!!!!!! #BilliAndDiddy!!! Let’s go !!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !!!!!!!! #2018!!!!!!!!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy New Year!!!!! Bless up!!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !!!!!! #2018 !!!!! Let’s go!!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    FAN LUV !!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!!!! BLESS UP !!!!!! 🙏🏽🔑

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !! Bless up 🔑 @travisscott

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year ! #2018

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    @asahdkhaled my son !!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!! #2018!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !! I love my family !!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !! @wethebestmusic @rocnation

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Brothers ! HAPPY NEW YEAR !!! LETS GO!! @dreday3000

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !!! Bless up ! @bustarhymes

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !! Bless up!! @real_sharpton

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Happy new year !! Bless up!! @lala

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    HAPPY NEW YEAR !! Bless up!! @travisscott let’s s go!!

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    @stevestoute let’s go!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR ! @ciroc !

    A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

    Statik Selektah posted up with DJ Nasty and Fabolous

    DJ Nasty and Future posed for a snap

    AND Future’s BM Brittni was there

    Shit. 🦄💓 | hair @arrogant_tae123

    A post shared by Britt 🦄 (@thebrittni) on

    lovely night ! #teamlove

    A post shared by NIKKI ALLURE ™ 💋 (@nikkiallure) on

    How cute are Diddy’s daughters?

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Happy New Year

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus