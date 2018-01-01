Diddy’s Star Island New Year’s Eve Party Was The Bash To Be At

Diddy Throws Best New Year’s Eve Bash

What’d we tell you about Diddy and parties?

Diddy hosted his annual Star Island bash this New Year’s Eve, but he decided to stream the party on Revolt.

Looks like he put on quite the show, with some help from DJ Khaled.

Rumors have been brewing that Joe Budden has found a new home on Revolt.

Travis Scott came through, but where’s Kylie?

Looks like the Budden rumors are confirmed

Ain’t no party if Asahd’s not at the party

Legacy Legacy Legacy!!!! #REVOLTNYE A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:58am PST

Diddy’s sons had a ball too

