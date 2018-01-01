Let’s Have One Last Look Back At 2017 Courtesy Of Skillz’s Annual Rap Up
Skillz Drops His 2017 Rap Up
All week long Skillz has been teasing the release of his annual “Rap Up”…
The Virginia rapper, songwriter and deejay posted tweets from fans
Along with his own teasers…
Before finally releasing the “Rap Up”
If you haven’t already listened, check it out below:
What do you think? Did he missing anything???
One of the celebs he rapped about even gave him props… Hit the flip to see
Issa Rae really showed love, liking the rap up on Twitter, then leaving a comment on IG after Skillz posted about it.