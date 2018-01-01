Let’s Have One Last Look Back At 2017 Courtesy Of Skillz’s Annual Rap Up

- By Bossip Staff
Skillz Drops His 2017 Rap Up

All week long Skillz has been teasing the release of his annual “Rap Up”…

The Virginia rapper, songwriter and deejay posted tweets from fans

I ainnnnt nevaaaaa seen yall act like this. What is yall on? 😂😂

Along with his own teasers…

They say it was a crazy yeaaar

Before finally releasing the “Rap Up”

Link in bio GO!!!

If you haven’t already listened, check it out below:

What do you think? Did he missing anything???

One of the celebs he rapped about even gave him props… Hit the flip to see

Issa Rae really showed love, liking the rap up on Twitter, then leaving a comment on IG after Skillz posted about it.

This made my day.

