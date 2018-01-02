Sensational: Future Was Ringing Joe Chavis’ Cakes In On New Year’s Day

Coupled Up: Future And Joie Chavis Kick It Into The New Year Together

Things between Future and Joie Chavis seem to be…going. The pair were spotted aboard a yacht ringing in 2018 together. Joie posted up snaps on the boat in a sexy black dress and Future snapchatted his night, the scenery matched up perfectly. It wasn’t long before folks figured out these two were aboard the same party.

Exquisite 🖤 A post shared by Joie Chavis (@joiechavis) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

Fans are flooding Joie’s comments with the word “Future”, we guess they’re exciting about their couple-dom. Just last week, Bow Wow did a radio interview where he aired out his “affair” with Kim Kardashian. In that same interview he had cleared up rumors that he was still pressed about Joie or Future seeing each other. In fact, he claims that he hasn’t spoken to his baby mama Joie in over a year–communicating with their seed directly via a cell phone.

It’s nice that Future is giving Joie some consistent loving, after all she’s been single for a minute.

Do YOU like these two as a couple?