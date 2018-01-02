True Or False: Did Kandi Kick Khia Out The Xscape Concert To ‘Protect’ Toya From ‘Queens Court’ Comments?
On NYE there were rumblings that a certain girl group blocked some petty podcast hosts from making disparaging comments during their show.
Khia and TS Madison of the “Queens Court” podcast who’ve been dragging Toya Wright, Reginae and Trina, were spotted in Atlanta at Xscape’s New Year’s Eve concert.
While there, they linked up backstage with Tamar Braxton, who’s also part of the Xscape tour,—but Madison noted that something went wrong behind the scenes.
“Well it was about to be an EPIC NIGHT being apart of my girl @tamarbraxton show tonite!! But seems like #TheQueensCourt gets under them other heauxs skin,” she wrote.
Well it was about to be an EPIC NIGHT being apart of my girl @tamarbraxton show tonite!! But seems like #TheQueensCourt gets under them other heauxs skin! 😂😂😂😂😂 like @khiathugmisses always says FUCK THEM OTHER HOES!!! #tamarbraxton you are an AMAZING TALENTED BEAUTIFUL HUMAN BEING!! And you gone SOAR ON YOUR OWN!!! I loooooove you down!! 💋💋💋💋💋
Khia then alleged that Xscape told security that they had weapons and Vincent Herbert (who Tamar just blasted for allegedly having a secret seed) then stepped in and tried to get them to stay for the concert.
Rumors have since swirled that Kandi, in particular, blocked the Queens Court because of their super shady comments about Toya Wright who’s friends with her and Tiny Harris. Furthermore, Toya is ex-friends with Tamar Braxton so people are speculating that Tamar wanted to bring out the podcast hosts to bash her.
Would Tamar really be THAT petty???
Maybe?
TS Madison shared footage of her and Khia being asked to leave the show after security asked to check their bags.
So here is the footage! Via @fameolousig confirming that WE WERE NOT KICKED OUT BUT WE DIDNT GET TO PERFORM WITH TAMAR which confirms my story that they said WE HAD WEAPONS and etc! Bish don’t you know if we was thrower our we woulda been REAL BITCHES AND SAY WEVE BEEN THROWN OUTTA BETTER PLACES!!!??? Wtf you lie to security for? #thequeenscourt #tsmadison #khia #thetruetea
On Facebook Toya thanked Kandi for being a “real one.”
Ooop!