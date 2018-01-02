True Or False: Did Kandi Kick Khia Out The Xscape Concert To ‘Protect’ Toya From ‘Queens Court’ Comments?

- By Bossip Staff
True or false???

“Queens Court” Podcast Hosts Kicked Out Of Xscape Reunion Show

On NYE there were rumblings that a certain girl group blocked some petty podcast hosts from making disparaging comments during their show.

Khia and TS Madison of the “Queens Court” podcast who’ve been dragging Toya Wright, Reginae and Trina, were spotted in Atlanta at Xscape’s New Year’s Eve concert.

While there, they linked up backstage with Tamar Braxton, who’s also part of the Xscape tour,—but Madison noted that something went wrong behind the scenes.

“Well it was about to be an EPIC NIGHT being apart of my girl @tamarbraxton show tonite!! But seems like #TheQueensCourt gets under them other heauxs skin,” she wrote.

Khia then alleged that Xscape told security that they had weapons and Vincent Herbert (who Tamar just blasted for allegedly having a secret seed) then stepped in and tried to get them to stay for the concert.

Rumors have since swirled that Kandi, in particular, blocked the Queens Court because of their super shady comments about Toya Wright who’s friends with her and Tiny Harris. Furthermore, Toya is ex-friends with Tamar Braxton so people are speculating that Tamar wanted to bring out the podcast hosts to bash her.

Would Tamar really be THAT petty???

Maybe?

MORE FOOTAGE BEFORE WE WERE LIED ON….. SAYING WE HAD WEAPONS!….

A post shared by Ts Madison (@therealtsmadison) on

