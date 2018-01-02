Congratulations! Brian McKnight Now Has A Newlywed Wife Who Is “Ready To Learn”

Brian McKnight Marries Girlfriend Leilani Mali Mendoza

Congratulations are in order for Brian McKnight! The 48-year-old R&B singer traded I Do’s with girlfriend of three years, Leilani Malia Mendoza, 43, this weekend.

According to US Weekly reports the pair tied the knot at Oheka Castle Hotel & Estate in Huntington, New York.

The bride wore a one-of-a-kind Sabrina and Mannings gown embellished with 50,000 Swarovski crystals that took more than a month of hand work to apply along with hand-cut fabric folded to create a vanishing out effect.

McKnight announced their engagement on Instagram in May 2017 with the caption:

“She said yes,” he wrote. [It] took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go. I am so in love with you baby #iloveourlife #priceless #brianized.”

McKnight was previously married to his college sweetheart Julie McKnight, but they divorced in 2003 after 13 years. He has two relationship from that marriage, Brian Jr. and Niko.

Leilani also has two kids…

These two definitely seem super happy together. We wish them the best. Check out some photos of them together at Brian’s events below, then hit the flip for more wedding and engagement pics.