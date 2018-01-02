MILFy Delicious Savannah James Twerked Her Thunderous Cakes On King Bron & Won The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 12
❯
❮
Bron-Bron & Savannah’s NYE Vid Shatters Twitter
King Bron-Bron is living his BEST life with a legendary NBA career and quite possibly the BADDEST celebrity wife on Earth who twerked him into the afterlife and beyond in a hilariously unforgettable NYE video that sparked hilarious chaos across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Goddess Savannah’s internet-winning twerk on the flip.