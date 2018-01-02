SMH: Racist Kids Tipped A Black IHOP Server By Spelling KKK In Their Pancakes

High Schooler’s Crush Black Waitresses Spirit With Racist Message In IHOP

A group of sh!tty high school kids rocking letterman jackets from a local HS in the Bells area of Texas made headlines this week after leaving the letters “KKK” in a plate after dining at an IHOP. Their Black waitress was NOT amused by the message and their school was contacted promptly by K12 for a statement.

Tenasha Ballard told KX12 she was serving a table of Bells High School students on New Year’s Eve. When she got back to the table, Ballard said the kids were gone and she found this message in the food left on their table.

“I just can’t get over it, because these kids we were just joking, and then it got serious, and I’m like how? How?” Ballard said. “Like, what was it besides my skin color that made you think this was going to be funny? They just crushed my spirit,I didn’t know what to do after that.”

After the news company reached out to the school for comment, they deny taking any actions to find out which students were responsible.

Bells ISD superintendent Joe Moore sent KX12 a statement saying: