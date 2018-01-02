Hoda Kotb Named Permanent Replacement Of Matt Lauer On The Today Show

Someone we actually like…

Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer On The Today Show

Hoda Kotb’s got a new gig! The Kathie Lee & Hoda host has been named the permanent co-host of the Today Show after Matt Lauer’s firing for sexual misconduct allegations.

Savannah Guthrie made the announcement Tuesday by saying;

“It’s 2018 and we are kicking off the year right because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today. This has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made,” she continued, “and I’m so thrilled.”

Hoda will co-host the 7 to 9 a.m. hours of the Today Show, and she’ll continue to host the 10 a.m. hour of Today alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

Today Show ratings have soared since Hoda took over so it’s easy to see why they made the permanent transition.

Congrats Hoda!